Lady Gaga Serves Up a Fashion Extravaganza to Encourage Her Fans to Vote

Lady Gaga's latest social media post deserves all the applause.

The pop star took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31 to share an important message about voting with her 44 million followers. Of course, in true Lady Gaga fashion, the Oscar winner also made a style statement to go along with her post.

"I hope this Halloween I'm influencing you...," her caption began on her Instagram Reels, "to GET TO THE POLLS."

Along with encouraging her fans to vote in the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, she asked how they were going to "serve the polls." For her part, the Joanne singer strutted her stuff in three different outfits that had one thing in common: The word "vote" was displayed somewhere on her clothes.

Her first ensemble consisted of a black gas mask with the text "vote" emblazoned on it. She also rocked a gray graphic tee, which featured the girl group Blackpink.