Lady Gaga Serves Up a Fashion Extravaganza to Encourage Her Fans to Vote

Lady Gaga's latest social media post deserves all the applause.
The pop star took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31 to share an important message about voting with her 44 million followers. Of course, in true Lady Gaga fashion, the Oscar winner also made a style statement to go along with her post.
"I hope this Halloween I'm influencing you...," her caption began on her Instagram Reels, "to GET TO THE POLLS."
Along with encouraging her fans to vote in the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, she asked how they were going to "serve the polls." For her part, the Joanne singer strutted her stuff in three different outfits that had one thing in common: The word "vote" was displayed somewhere on her clothes.
Her first ensemble consisted of a black gas mask with the text "vote" emblazoned on it. She also rocked a gray graphic tee, which featured the girl group Blackpink.
Lady Gaga's second outfit was monochromatic, as she donned a caramel-colored bustier and matching shorts. She accessorized with an "I voted" sticker. Last but not least, she served up high-fashion for her third and final design.
She posed for the camera wearing a plunging white top that had massive puffed sleeves. "Vote" was displayed on the blouse in thick black letters. She tied her ensemble together with high-waisted trousers and a slim belt.
This isn't the first time in recent days Lady Gaga has urged her followers to vote.
On Friday, Oct. 30, she released a video on Twitter to inspire others to use their voice. In her PSA, she also brought back some of her most iconic designs, including the famous meat dress that she wrote at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
"If you don't like the system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election. When they announce who has won this election it will be very clear what this country has become," she said. "The government is not going away tomorrow and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere you're going to live this is going to be your home. No matter how you feel your future is in your hands with this vote."
The A Star Is Born actress isn't the only celebrity to spread the message about voting. Find out why stars are voting in the 2020 election, who is voting for the first time and which stars have already cast their ballot.