YouTuber Tati Westbrook Is Accused of Fraud in Lawsuit Filed By Her Business Partner

Tati Westbrook can't seem to escape the drama.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the YouTube star and her husband, James Westbrook, are being sued by former business partner Clark Swanson for breach of contract, gross negligence and fraudulent inducement as it relates to Tati's vitamin line, Halo Beauty.

The lawsuit states that Swanson agreed to owning 50 percent of the nutritional supplements company with Tati and James owning the other half. However, Swanson alleges that just prior to officially launching Halo Beauty in 2018, James and Tati came to him with an offer: "give them two-thirds of the business and, in exchange, the Westbrooks would commit to use Halo Beauty as Ms. Westbrook's umbrella brand for all her beauty launches—cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, all of Tati Westbrook's beauty products. Mr. Swanson agreed to these terms."

Swanson further alleges that Tati promised her star power would result in sales, describing how, "Ms. Westbrook claimed that the product did not matter, she could still sell a 's--t product' to her loyal followers."