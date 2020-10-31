Finished Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2? 6 More Cold Cases to Keep You Up at Night

It's that time of year, when people purposefully try to scare themselves in the name of Halloween.

Those in search of a fright were aided on their quest when Netflix dropped the second volume of Unsolved Mysteries on Oct. 19. Included in the batch of six episodes were tales of ghosts, unsolved disappearances and murder, each cold case more spooky than the last.

But with only six episodes in volume two it's not hard to finish the series in a matter of weeks—or even days for those with time to burn. In the end, viewers of the docuseries are seeking their next thrill.

Cold cases and eery phenomena are everywhere though, one just needs to know where to look—and if you don't know where to look, you've come to the right place, because we've been there, done that.

If you like Unsolved Mysteries check out our recommendations below.