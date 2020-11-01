Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

You Said What?! The Most Memorable Celebrity Baby News Leaks

From names and whether it's a boy or a girl to the actual existence of the baby, here are some accidental news leaks that give Emma Roberts' mom's Instagram confirmation a run for its money.

By Natalie Finn Nov 01, 2020 7:00 AM
This'll teach a girl to upgrade her mom's phone.

Emma Roberts unwittingly created a tech-savvy monster when she gave her mom, Kelly Cunningham, an iPhone for Mother's Day this year—a gesture that was supposed to make communication easier and bring Cunningham firmly into the 21st century after decades of sticking with her trusty flip phone up until just a few years ago.

"And it was the worst thing I ever did," Roberts lamented on Jimmy Kimmel Live this month.

Oh, because that iPhone made communication easier alright, only between Cunningham and some strangers on Instagram, where she didn't realize that a few thousand followers translates to everyone, ever, when you flat out confirm your daughter's previously unconfirmed pregnancy.

People catch on fast.

Roberts, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, can laugh about it now, but the Scream Queens star was so ticked off when this occurred back in June, having not personally acknowledged what was until then just a report citing an unnamed source, that she blocked her mom on Instagram.

"It was a disaster," the otherwise joyfully pregnant actress told Kimmel. "And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn't get to her. Like, I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop."

Mother and daughter have long since patched things up, of course, considering preparing for a baby (and, OMG, a grandbaby!) takes precedent over social media squabbles.

But Roberts can take comfort in knowing that she isn't the first to have her confidence accidentally (though with the best of intentions here) betrayed by a loved one. Many a piece of celebrity baby news has been shared before its time, and we've rounded up the most memorable spillage of the beans:

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Cardi B

Hennessy Carolina couldn't help it, she was just that excited. And she tried to take it back. 

In April 2018, Cardi B's sister wrote a radiant, congratulatory message brimming with love and spilled beans, concluding her sweet reminiscences of their bond as children with, "give her all the kisses and hugs."

She quickly realized the error of her ways and changed it to "give the baby all the kisses and hugs," that was it. A few seconds, let alone a few minutes, of being live on Instagram is more than enough time to folks to take screenshots.

Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture was born that July.

Kristin Cavallari / Instagram
Jay Cutler

When you put a reality-TV star together with an athlete, you end up with twice the news sources that might spill their personal business.

When Kristin Cavallari was pregnant with their second child in 2012, Earl Bennett—then a teammate of Cutler's on the Chicago Bears—revealed on a sports radio show that the quarterback was expecting a son.

"New toys, a baby on the way—he's having a boy—and, you know, I'm excited for Jay," Bennett said, chatting casually. "It's a great time."

Someone was doing the research, meanwhile, so after Bennett had left, one of the hosts pointed out, "Jay's having a boy. I don't think anybody knew that before then."

Touchdown!

Son Camden Jack Cutler was born that August.

SplashNews
Emma Roberts

The Scream Queens star's own mother had seen the headlines so she didn't know that her pregnant daughter and Roberts' boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, had yet to officially confirm that they were expecting.

So what's the harm in replying "yes" to a very bold fan who marched right up to Kelly Cunningham's Instagram account and directly inquired if her daughter was pregnant?

She probably just thought she was being helpful (oh, moms), but Roberts was livid when she found out—and on a plane, so she couldn't even give her mother a proper scolding. She did, however, block her for a brief while, resulting in a sad-face emoji that was just too much.

"Then I unblocked her," Roberts recalled the June social media spat on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It's been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby."

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

Though we would've paid business-class prices to be near Emma Roberts to see her reaction to her mom's Instagram faux pas, we did get to see Khloe deal with finding out that someone had leaked her pregnancy news to TMZ.

"There's nothing I can do about the article—it is out. But I'm not going to confirm it yet," she said in September 2017—a moment captured by the cameras and featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in February 2018. "Because I'm still waiting to be in a safe spot, and that's my choice to do that, that's my decision. At least, I would think."

The love of her life, daughter True, arrived in April, and now it makes no difference who said what to whom.

Ian West/PA Wire
Lily Allen

A proud nana can't be tamed!

The singer's mother, screenwriter Alison Owen, was chatting on Facebook with a friend back in 2012 and apparently trusted the person enough to relay her granddaughter's theretofore unreported name...

Which soon was everywhere!

But surely Allen and her daughter, Ethel Mary, can laugh about it now. 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Serena Williams

Who needs mom when you can just spill your own beans?

The tennis champ admitted that the first photo of herself with a pronounced baby bump that she shared on social media in April 2017—and which was pounced on immediately as the pregnancy announcement—wasn't supposed to be her big reveal. Or any sort of reveal!

"Well, actually it was an accident," Williams told Gayle King in an interview days later. "I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm going. I didn't tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I'd been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button…and…"

King chimed in, "There it was!"

Williams continued, "So 30 minutes later, my phone doesn't ring that much, and 30 minutes later I missed like four calls and I'm like, 'That's weird,' and then I picked it up and I was like, 'Oh no'…but it was a good moment. I was just going to wait literally just five or six more days so that's okay."

Daughter Olympia arrived that September.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Max Mara
Erika Christensen

The Parenthood star's second pregnancy wasn't a secret, but on the night she was receiving the 2018 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award, she slipped up and told the world she'd soon have two daughters.

"My mom got [firstborn Shane] a T-shirt that says, 'Big sister.' She seems to grasp that there's a baby in here. She's giving the baby some kisses. Hopefully the little one will learn a lot from her sister." She paused for a split second.

"Oh, well, there you go."

Baby Polly was born that August.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Armie Hammer

Dude. When his soon to be ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers (these two events aren't related) was pregnant with their second child, the Call Me by Your Name star when on Jimmy Kimmel Live and joked about the name they were planning to call their baby on the way. It got dicey.

"We're thinking Jack," Hammer joked, or "Michael Charles, and he can just go by M.C."

Kimmel tried to reassure him, noting "It could be a girl named Michael. There are occasionally girls named Michael—not Michael Charles—but it could definitely be a Michael."

Sure enough, he was born in January 2017, and they named him Ford Douglas Armand Hammer. Or F.D. for short.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jeffrey Dean Morgan

That's okay, it happens to a lot of guys, nothing to be ashamed about.

The Walking Dead star's epic "Aw, crap, what did I just do?" moment was actually captured by an intrepid fan (and then shared on social media) in the seconds after he let slip during a Supernatural convention that he and Hilarie Burton were having a girl back in 2017. This also occurred about a week after he couldn't keep his hands off of Burton's stomach on the Emmys red carpet, and her rep confirmed to E! News the next day that they were, indeed, expecting.

Daughter George was born in February 2018. (And by Jimmy Kimmel's logic, it's doubtful her name is George Charles.)

At least Emma Roberts had the chance to tell the world—from her own lips—that she and Hedlund are having a boy.

Hedlund can always accidentally reveal his name later.

