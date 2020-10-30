Ciara Came Through Drippin’ as Cardi B for Her Epic Halloween Costume

Related : Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

From the top, make it drop 'cause Ciara is winning Halloween once again!

We didn't think anything could top her couples costume with husband Russell Wilson from last year, when they dressed as Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the Louvre Museum. However, Ciara went all out this year as another iconic singer.

The mom of three recreated Cardi B's lavish Invasion of Privacy album cover for her Halloween look. And it has Cardi's seal of approval.

Ciara shared the final costume on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 30, complete with the exact same black-and-white checkered retro outfit from Christian Cowan's fall 2018 collection.

She captioned it, "CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise." That surprise was Ciara's son, Future Zahir Wilburn, dressed as Cardi's husband Offset in cool shades, a black denim jacket and gold chains. Rapping runs in the fam as the 6-year-old's dad is musician Future.

Cardi was blown away by the honor. The "WAP" rapper wrote on Insta, "I'm gagging! I love it! I'm so hype!"