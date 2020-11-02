Dr. 90210 Patient Reveals She Wants a Mommy Makeover After Having Quintuplets

A well-earned mommy makeover.
In this clip from Monday, Nov. 2's all-new Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen meets with new patient Roxanna, who is a mother of seven children. In fact, as Roxanna shares with the Dr. 90210 surgeon, she even has quintuplets.
"So, do you have a lot of help at home?" Dr. Killeen inquires.
While Roxanna says she has help now, it wasn't always that way.
She explains, "For the first two-and-a-half-years, I did it pretty much on my own as my husband was back at work in the military."
And, with her husband's return fast approaching, Roxanna is eager for a mommy makeover.
"I'm looking forward to having this done," Roxanna shares with Dr. Killeen. "So, by the time he's back, I'll be healed up and able to keep up with him."
Per Roxanna, her husband is very active and she's worried about "tying" them down.
Dr. Killeen responds, "Before even examining you, I'm guessing your tummy is gonna be talked about today, correct?"
Roxanna confirms Dr. Killeen's assumption and reveals she also wants her breasts done.
"They're just not the same as far as perkiness, the fullness," Roxanna adds.
In a confessional, Dr. Killeen empathizes with Roxanna's situation.
"I can completely understand why her body is driving her bonkers," Dr. Killeen says. "Because she cannot fix what's bothering her through hard work and planning. This is not a hard work and planning problem, this is a surgical problem."
Back in the exam room, Dr. Killeen assures Roxanna that many women face what Roxanna is dealing with.
The plastic surgeon notes, "You have it to an extreme because of the quintuplets."
To the Dr. 90210 camera, Roxanna praises Dr. Killeen for understanding what she's going through.
Roxanna expresses, "She just gets how we kind of put ourselves second."
Upon taking a closer look at Roxanna's situation, Dr. Killeen recommends a breast lift and augmentation, as well as a tummy tuck.
"This is gonna be a big difference for you," Dr. Killeen tells her new patient. "You're really gonna see a smooth contour and you'll feel better hopefully."
Later on, Dr. Killeen explains why mommy makeovers are important.
She shares, "I think people really misunderstand what a mommy makeover is. 'Oh, it's just fluff! It's just a mom wanting to look hot.' They don't understand that pregnancy just destroys almost every part of your body."
Thus, Dr. Killeen is "just fixing what you've lost when you've had these kids."
Watch the consultation play out in the clip above.