Dr. 90210 Patient Reveals She Wants a Mommy Makeover After Having Quintuplets

A well-earned mommy makeover.

In this clip from Monday, Nov. 2's all-new Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen meets with new patient Roxanna, who is a mother of seven children. In fact, as Roxanna shares with the Dr. 90210 surgeon, she even has quintuplets.

"So, do you have a lot of help at home?" Dr. Killeen inquires.

While Roxanna says she has help now, it wasn't always that way.

She explains, "For the first two-and-a-half-years, I did it pretty much on my own as my husband was back at work in the military."

And, with her husband's return fast approaching, Roxanna is eager for a mommy makeover.

"I'm looking forward to having this done," Roxanna shares with Dr. Killeen. "So, by the time he's back, I'll be healed up and able to keep up with him."

Per Roxanna, her husband is very active and she's worried about "tying" them down.