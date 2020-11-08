BREAKING

Bearaby’s Limited Edition Velvet Napper Weighted Blanket Is Back!

Snuggle up in style under these festive gem-tone velvet blankets.

Weighted blankets do not need to be ugly. Bearaby's cult fave limited edition Velvet Nappers, which always sell out, are back in stock for winter 2020 and come in glam gem-tones to spice up your space. These anxiety-reducing blankets are available in three weights and five brand-new colors, plus are made of earth-friendly recycled marine plastic.

The Wintry Gems Holiday Collection blankets make for an excellent holiday gift, so order one below!

Velvet Napper Weighted Blanket

These cozy blankets come in turquoise, pink sapphire, rose quartz, silver topaz or emerald.

$269
Bearaby

—Originally published on Nov. 2, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT

