Shailene Woodley Reunites With Her Secret Life of the American Teenager Co-Stars

Reboot Ideas

The cast was also asked what they thought was the most important top that The Secret Life of the American Teenager would address, were it remade today.

"Something that would be important for me would be gun violence in schools," Park said. "If this were to be a show about American teenagers in school, that's something that would scare the s--t out of me every day. If I had to go to school right now as a teenager, I'd be really worried about getting shot in my own classroom."

Ringwald said, "The show was bold in terms of talking about sexuality. But I don't think that we had any characters that were trans. Did we? So I think that that would be something that I would want to see explored."

Winbush said she wanted to see more diversity.

"The show did a good job at showing different characters that were diverse and from different walks of life, so I would like to see more of those stories from people of color, people that come from a different place, and exploring how all of these people come together and how they mesh," she said. "And just tell more stories that you don't always get to hear."

Raisa said she thinks it's "super important" nowadays to highlight interracial relationships, which the show did.

Woodley said, "Exploring the mental health ramifications of Instagram and Twitter and Facebook would be a really important thing for me to explore on the show amongst teenagers."