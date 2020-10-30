Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Dancing With the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold's Baby Nursery Deserves a Mirror Ball Trophy

If Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli were here, he'd give pregnant Lindsay Arnold an enthusiastic 10 for this beautiful baby nursery.

Lindsay Arnold's baby nursery is worthy of its own mirror ball trophy. 

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who won the coveted award back in 2017 with celebrity partner Jordan Fisher, is just weeks away from mamboing into motherhood. If you haven't heard, the 26-year-old ballroom star is currently pregnant with her and husband Sam Cusick's first child. In May, she not only announced the big baby news, but also revealed she has a little girl on the way. 

With their first child due to arrive in November, the soon-to-be parents are ready to go when it finally comes time for bringing their daughter home.

"One of like the very first things that I was so excited for when I found out I was pregnant is designing our nursery," Arnold told E! News exclusively. "We have had this room in our house for the past two years now that's been completely empty. It's kind of like our junk room, but I've always known that I wanted it to be our nursery and I was so excited for the day when I got to design it and so excited to work with Four Chairs Furniture & Design. They designed our entire home, did all of our décor, so I knew already that they were gonna be my first choice for our nursery."

photos
We Ranked Dancing With the Stars' Professional Dancers—All 47 of Them

With the room ready to go, all that's left is a birth. "I'm feeling so good, so ready to meet baby girl," Arnold said. "The house feels put together, we have everything set. It's now just waiting on her to make her appearance."

In the meantime, take a virtual walk through the nursery and learn more about the sweet inspiration behind the room's decor with E!'s gallery below. Spoiler alert: It deserves a 10!

Alyssa Godinet / @capturedbylyss
Step Inside

"When I met with Lindy, the head designer, I basically gave her a Pinterest inspo board and just told her that I wanted something that is very neutral and has a lot of fun personality elements," Arnold explained, "but something that if we have a girl or a boy. we can just swap out little things and switch it up for them."

Alyssa Godinet / @capturedbylyss
Reminders of Mom and Dad

"We went with kind of like the African safari inspiration for our pictures in our nursery," Arnold pointed out. "We have the cutest little African safari animals above her crib, which is really special to us because that's actually where we got engaged was in Tanzania, Africa, so that's always kind of been a really cool thing for us, so when it came to what animals do you want in the nursery, that was like a no-brainer."

Alyssa Godinet / @capturedbylyss
A Crib for All

"We wanted a crib that was gonna be solid for all of our kids, something that was neutral and natural wood," she shared. "We love the natural wood look."

Alyssa Godinet / @capturedbylyss
Comfy & Cozy

No matter what time it is, mom or dad will always have a spot to sit—and even put their feet up—with their little girl. 

Alyssa Godinet / @capturedbylyss
Shades of Pink

A vivid baby mobile helped add a splash of color to the room's neutral palette. 

Alyssa Godinet / @capturedbylyss
Sweet Touches

"It was such a surreal moment the day of the install with all of the nursery stuff, walking into that room and seeing a baby's crib in our home," Arnold recalled. "Sam and I just were so blown away and overwhelmed and excited. It just made everything feel so much more real."

 

Alyssa Godinet / @capturedbylyss
Picture Perfect

"We absolutely love how everything turned out and just feel like it perfectly captured our vision for our nursery and for our baby girl," Arnold gushed. "I'm just so excited to see her in there. I think it's going to be so incredible just having that all come together."

 

