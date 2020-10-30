Beyoncé Reveals Her "New Goal" After Feeling "Changed" By 2020

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is opening up about 2020 and how the year shifted her heart.
In the December issue of British Vogue, the Grammy winner shared how her life with husband Jay-Z and their three kids drastically changed while experiencing a pandemic and "the current social unrest."
"I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life," she revealed. "I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back. It's been heavy and hectic."
The star continued, "I've spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."
In recent years, Queen Bey has been extremely clear about aiming her work and personal endeavors, including her charity initiative BeyGOOD, to focus on the Black community and helping those in need. In the in-depth interview, the 39-year-old spoke out about her inspirations to push these narratives.
"Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter [Blue Ivy Carter]. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration," explained the Homecoming director. "It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family."
The mother of three continued, "And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children's books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That's why the film is dedicated to him."
