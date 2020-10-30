Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Comment About Her "Plastic" Power Rangers Halloween Costume

Related : Kylie Jenner Sad She Has to Hide Her "True Personality"

Don't mess with clapback queen Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media late Thursday, Oct. 29, to respond to a comment about her squad's "plastic" appearance. After posting a TikTok video with her BFFs, showing off their Power Rangers Halloween costumes, one social media user wrote, "SOMEONE SAID PLASTIC RANGERS PLEASEEEE."

In response, Kylie, who dressed as Red Ranger complete with a red hot wig, clapped back, "and we love recycling."

After shutting down the haters, Kylie and her Halloween squad—which included pals Anastasia Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, Sofia Villarroel and Carter Gregory—continued kicking off the Halloween festivities well into the night. In one video, posted to the 23-year-old beauty mogul's Instagram, Kylie and her gals could be seen striking a pose in their skintight ensembles. She captioned the video, "go go power rangers."

Before going to bed, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to gush about her makeup, writing, "Glam is too good I don't wanna take it off."