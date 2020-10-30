Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See Kim Kardashian & Kids' Tiger King-Themed Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian's 2020 Halloween costume is bound to impress all you cool cats and kittens!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29 with a series of photos showing her all dressed up as Tiger King's Carole Baskin, while her longtime BFF Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban took on the role of Joe Exotic

The pair was joined by all four of Kim and Kanye West's kids—7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 17-month-old Psalm—who were the tigers to their mom's Big Cat Rescue, donning elaborate face paint and adorable onesies. 

"Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers," Kim captioned the snapshots, which even featured an animal cage in the background. 

The KKW Beauty mogul also shared a number of Instagram Stories, including a video of her and North playfully singing the viral TikTok song inspired by Tiger King that's set to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2020

"Carole Baskin!" Kim said in a thick Southern accent before North finished the song's line, "Killed her husband, whacked him!"

Other Instagram Stories featured close-up shots of Psalm and Chicago, as well as videos of Jonathan doing his best Joe Exotic voice.

Instagram

Kim even shared a behind-the-scenes video of the whole group doing their photoshoot, which is, of course, extremely chaotic. 

"Chi Chi look at the camera!" Kim says, trying to arrange the kids. 

Then, at one point, Saint gave his best (and very loud!) tiger rawr.

Taking a closer look at the costumes, Kim rocked a long blonde wig and flower crown, along with an animal print top, jeans and sneakers.

Jonathan wore a wig of his own, but in the style of Joe Exotic's famed mullet. He also mimicked the convicted felon's handlebar mustache, earrings, eyebrow piercing and even his eclectic style, with a sequined shirt.

This isn't the first time Kim has shown interest in Tiger King

In March, when the docuseries was all anyone could talk about, Kim tweeted, "Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!!"

In another tweet, she addressed the allegations that Carole killed her late husband Don Lewis (which Carole has vehemently denied): "Wow the amount of texts I've gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?"

In a wild turn of events, Kim's tweets prompted a response from Big Cat Rescue, inviting her to visit the Florida-based park. 

"We would love for you to visit Big Cat Rescue once Covid-19 is over to meet Carole, tour our GFAS-accredited sanctuary for big cats, and learn about how you can help end abusive cub petting!" the account tweeted Kim. 

Carole's current husband, Howard Baskin, extended the same invitation in a lengthy video.

However, Kim never publicly responded to him or the tweet from Big Cat Rescue.

Hopefully, the Tiger King-themed costumes are just the start of the Kardashian Halloween celebrations! After all, last year, Kim planned three looks for her fam.

See more of Kim and her kids' Tiger King costumes below, along with tons of other past Halloween looks from all members of the Kardashian-Jenner family!

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?"

For Halloween in 2019, Kim Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney Kardashian kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

Cruella de Vil and a pup!

In this 2019 snap, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling.

Kylie Jenner dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

Instagram
Forest Fairy

For her Halloween birthday bash in 2019, Kendall Jenner dressed as a stunning forest fairy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sealed With a Kiss

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recreated an iconic pop culture moment for Halloween in 2019. Specifically, Kylie and her gal pal dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs.

Instagram
West Worms

For a family costume in 2019, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their kids dressed up as eerie insects.

Instagram
Sing Out

Another group costume! This time the West family dressed as characters from Sing.

Instagram
They're the Flintstones

Fun fact: Chicago West had to be photo-shopped into this pic as she was scared of Kanye's Dino costume.

RAAK / BACKGRID
Yee-Haw!

They're a little bit country.

Kourtney dressed as a glamorous cowboy for Halloween in 2019.

The Girl Next Door

Kylie Jenner made a perfect Playboy bunny in 2019.

Twitter
Victoria's Secret Angel

In 2018, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters impressed by dressing as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

In 2018, Kourtney nailed her Ariana Grande costume.

Instagram
Groovy, Baby!

Oh behave! In 2018, Kendall famously dressed as one of the Fembots from Austin Powers.

Instagram
Pamela Anderson

We did a double take after seeing Kim dressed exactly like Pamela Anderson in 2018.

Instagram
Rawr!

Khloe and True looked beyond adorable as a tiger mom and her cub in 2018.

gregswales.com
She's a Barbie Girl

"Life in plastic, it's fantastic."

Back in 2018, Kylie impressed many with this stunning Barbie costume.

Instagram
All Hail the Queen

As head of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it's no wonder Kris nailed her regal Cleopatra costume in 2018.

Instagram
A Classic

In 2018, Kendall went with a classic witch for her Halloween costume.

Instagram
Her Sun and Stars

At the height of Game of Thrones' popularity, Khloe and Tristan Thompson dressed as Daenerys and Drogo.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Sonny & Cher

Another impressive costume by Kim Kardashian.

For Halloween 2017, Kim channeled her idol Cher while her BFF Jonathan Cheban dressed as Sonny Bono.

Instagram
Material Girl & the King of Pop

Back in 2017, Kim and Kourtney were an iconic pair for Halloween as they dressed as Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Instagram
Aaliyah

Remembering a legend.

Kim memorably dressed as the late Aaliyah for Halloween in 2017.

Pap Nation / Splash News
It's Xtina

Feeling "Dirrty." In 2016, Kylie dressed as Christina Aguilera for Halloween.

Instagram
Storm's a Brewin'

Khloe stunned in this Storm costume from 2016.

Instagram
Instagram

What a Met-a moment. For Halloween 2015, a pregnant Kim dressed as herself from the 2013 Met Gala.

Twitter
Avengers Assemble

Kourtney and her kids dressed up as superheroes in 2015.

Instagram
Snow Princess

Kylie seemed ready for a snow storm in this Halloween costume from 2015.

