45 Fascinating Facts About PCAs People's Champion Tyler Perry

He's a force to be reckoned with!
Tyler Perry is the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards People's Champion. The much deserved honor comes on the heels of an incredibly successful and inspiring year for the filmmaker. A little over one year ago, Perry opened his amazing 300-acre studio compound in Atlanta, Georgia.
A venture that only proved more crucial as the coronavirus pandemic swept the country. Perry and his team found extraordinary ways to keep filming amid the pandemic and adhere to strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.
He's also spent his more than three decade career championing marginalized voices in the industry and working to create greater equality in-front of and behind the camera (not to mention huge box office and TV success, a bevy of awards and more!).
While Perry has always remained an open book, there are still so many things to uncover about the star. Like his real first name, or what he believes his secret of success is.
Scroll through the gallery below to learn everything you didn't know about the prolific Hollywood star.
