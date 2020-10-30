Sophie Turner Proves She's the Jonas Brothers' Biggest Fan With Sweet Christmas Song Review

Related : Jonas Brothers Talk New Album & Going on Tour at 2019 BBMAs

Christmas is coming early this year and Sophie Turner is here for it!

On Halloween Eve, the Jonas Brothers released their new Christmas song "I Need You Christmas" and the Game of Thrones star had the perfect reaction. The actress took to her Instagram Story to share the vibes.

"YES UGH YES," she wrote. "IM NOT CRYING BITCH YOU ARE."

The new single's album cover was already enough to gush as it displays the three-brother singing group—Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Sophie's husband Joe Jonas—as children sitting under a Christmas tree in matching pajamas.

The song has the soothing sound of a classic Christmas ballad and recalled many familiar holiday activities, which is very aligned with the cover art (and what everyone is looking for this season).

On Oct. 29, Joe went down memory lane on his Instagram and reminisced about those happier times. Under a carousel of family photos, from childhood to adulthood, the new father reflected on what this year means to him and his loved ones.