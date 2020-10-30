Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Matthew McConaughey Hilariously Reacts to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Virtual Reunion

While on Watch What Happens Live, Matthew McConaughey joked about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's virtual reunion for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read. Scroll on to watch.

By Jess Cohen Oct 30, 2020 12:01 PMTags
Jennifer AnistonBrad PittMatthew McConaugheyCelebrities
Related: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Steamy Table Read

Sorry, Matthew McConaughey didn't feel the "heat" between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

In September, the exes had the internet buzzing when they took part in the star-studded Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read, during which they virtually acted out a steamy scene together. While delighted fans dissected every moment between the former couple, who split in 2005, Matthew—who also participated in the event—didn't see any "sexual tension" between Brad and Jen. 

While on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Oct. 29, the Oscar winner was asked about the duo's on-screen reunion. "Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? Oh...so palpable," the 50-year-old actor joked. "No, it was...I noticed that after that, that that's what a lot of the topics were...about that or about them. And no, I actually didn't notice anything through the screen."

But Matthew did note, "That made for a good topic the next day."

photos
Fascinating Facts About Brad Pitt's Life and Career

Over the years, Jennifer, 51, and Brad, 56, have raised eyebrows for their reunions, with fans holding out hope for the duo to get back together. However, it seems as though Brad, who is newly single, and Jen are just friendly exes.

Andreas Rentz for Getty Images, Paul Morigi for Getty Images, Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why the Real Winner of BB Is America’s Favorite Houseguest

2

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Ring

3

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over Kim's 40th Birthday Trip

While on WWHL, Matthew, who recently released his memoir Greenlights, was also asked about Shia LaBeouf's performance as Jeff Spicoli in the table read, which also caused a social media frenzy.

"Shia, who I'm a fan of as an actor quite a bit, he kinda outdid us all," he said. "His set was in the car. I didn't see the final edited version, I'm pretty sure there was a lot of stuff cut out because he was so in character that sometimes I'm not sure if he even knew where the script was, when it was his line."

Matthew added that it was "part of the genius" of Shia's performance.

Take a look at the video above to see Matthew dish about Brad, Jen and Shia!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Why the Real Winner of BB Is America’s Favorite Houseguest

2
Exclusive

Here’s Where Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Really Stand

3

Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 Before It Sells Out!

4

Matthew McConaughey Dishes on Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Table Read

5

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over Kim's 40th Birthday Trip