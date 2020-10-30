Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

How Heidi Klum Became the Queen of Halloween

For 20 years straight, Heidi Klum's Halloween party was the place to be on Oct. 31. Scroll on to see every incredible costume she's ever worn.

By Billy Nilles Oct 30, 2020 7:00 AMTags
Heidi KlumHalloweenCelebritiesFeatures
Related: Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Detail Their Halloween Costumes

"When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me."

Heidi Klum wasn't lying when she described her feelings towards the scariest day of the year during a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. For the last two decades, the model has capitalized on that opportunity in a big way by hosting an annual gathering for Hollywood's elite ghouls and gals. And thanks to her jaw-dropping costumes, each one more intricate than the last, she's secured herself the undisputed title of Queen of Halloween.

"By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow. And it's worked because, over the years, people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes," the America's Got Talent judge explained. "The party has become almost legendary. It's epic. I feel like my love for Halloween has made other people fall in love with the holiday, too."

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2020

In any other year, Klum would likely be putting the finishing touches on this holiday's big reveal right about now—an idea she'd no doubt have been working on since the minute her party ended back in the wee hours of Nov. 1. And yet, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this is no ordinary year. Like the rest of 2020, Klum's Halloween is going to look a little bit different.

"For the first year in a long time I am not hosting my annual party," she told THR in late October, "but that does not mean that we can't be creative and celebrate." To that end, she shared that her plans for All Hallows' Eve will involve a marathon of classic horror films, festive family projects and, of course, a costume reveal on social media. 

"What is most important is to spend time with family and do fun projects together," Klum said. "As my good friend and makeup artist Bill Corso said, 'A little powder and a little paint makes you what you ain't,' so let's all powder, paint, stay safe and escape."

While we wait to see what Klum has safely up her sleeve this year, take a look back at every costume she's rocked since hosting her first party all the way back in 2000!

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Phillip Faraone/E! Illustration

Trending Stories

1

19 Kids and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Sprawling Duggar Family

2

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over Kim's 40th Birthday Trip

3

Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 Before It Sells Out!

Gotham/GC Images
2019

Heidi Klum's costume was truly out of this world as a gory alien.

Backgrid
2019

While attending Paris Hilton's festivities the week before Halloween, it seemed the model took inspiration from the "fireworks" that new hubby Tom Kaulitz makes her feel.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
2018

The supermodel transformed into everyone's favorite green princess, Fiona, from Shrek

Michael Stewart/Getty Images
2017

The America's Got Talent judge had a hair-raising good time dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2016

Instead of transforming into someone else, Klum opted to clone herself five times with the help of prosthetics and some fabulous wigs. 

Andrew Toth/WireImage
2015

Heidi who? This year, the former Project Runway host answered only to Jessica Rabbit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2014

"They said, 'Are you really in there Mama?'" Klum told E! News, talking about her children's reaction to her metamorphosis into a butterfly.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
2013

As for her kids' reactions to this elderly get-up, Klum told E! News, "The one time that I [looked] like me but older, they were scared."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2012

Heidi gave Elizabeth Taylor a run for her money in this chic Cleopatra costume.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
2011

Klum's seen here with ex-husband Seal at a time when they were presumably quite a bit more bananas about one another.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2011

The former Victoria's Secret Angel looked like she hopped right out of an anatomy text book. Fun fact: This year, Klum held two parties. This costume debuted on Oct. 29 in Las Vegas.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
2010

Klum is tall, but not that tall. She's actually wearing stilts to make this robot monstrosity more menacing.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
2009

Little known fact about crows: a group of them is called a murder. Perhaps that's why the model chose the bird for her haunting costume. 

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
2008

No, this isn't the Genie from Aladdin. It's actually the Hindu goddess of death and time, Kali.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
2007

Klum's ferocious feline doesn't hold a creepy candle to the CGI in Cats.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
2006

She's the apple of our eye in this costume inspired by the biblical tale of Eve and the forbidden fruit.

Evan Agostini/WireImage
2005

Eat your heart out. Literally!

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
2004

Not all witches wear black, you know? In fact, this witch had a lacy costume that included a fake skeleton. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2003

Gladiator goddess or sci-fi dream? Either way, this vivacious look goes down as one of her best.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
2002

For dressing as a cartoon figure, Klum makes a striking match for Betty Boop.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2001

In her second year hosting, Klum went full Lady Godiva—horse and all!

DMIPhoto/FilmMagic
2000

Ah, simpler times. Klum's come a long way since this dominatrix look from her very first party!

Trending Stories

1

19 Kids and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Sprawling Duggar Family

2

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over Kim's 40th Birthday Trip

3

Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 Before It Sells Out!

4

Kailyn Lowry Arrested After Allegedly Punching Ex Chris Lopez

5

Kylie Jenner Admits It's "Sad" She Hides Her "True Personality"