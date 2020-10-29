These Rain-Soaked New Yorkers Were Surprised By Paul Rudd While Waiting in Line to Vote

Related : Paul Rudd Talks Playing Clones and Side Hustle at 2020 Golden Globes

Bad weather didn't get these New Yorkers down, thanks to a little visit from Paul Rudd.

On Oct. 29, the Ant-Man star stopped by the Barclays center in Brooklyn, where hoards of New Yorkers lined up in the rain to vote in the pivotal 2020 election. The actor supplied voters with Milk Bar treats, including the brand's famous corn cookie.

"They didn't have [a] big box, he just had kind of a big armful of cookies and he had on his mask and gloves, just handing out cookies saying thank you for voting and good on you for being out here," actor and producer Adam Weppler, who posted a pic with Paul on his Instagram, told E! News. "It's exactly what you would expect from someone like Paul Rudd in my opinion, what I'd hope to believe."

Adam, who is an actor in the upcoming film Ten Minutes to Midnight, out January 19, 2021, also shared that Paul was wearing a mask making it harder for people to recognize him.