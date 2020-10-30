How Tristan Thompson Supported Khloe Kardashian During Her Coronavirus Battle

Keeping up with quarantine.

On Thursday, Oct. 29's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenners found themselves in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Understandably, this was a confusing and unsettling time for the family, especially as the virus hit close to home.

Both Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West showed symptoms of COVID-19 and isolated from their loved ones. While Kim Kardashian held down the West abode, Tristan Thompson made sure daughter True Thompson was cared for while Khloe recovered.

"This f--king sucks. You have no idea the type of migraines I have right now. Probably, the worst I've ever had," Khloe shared with Kim over the phone. "I've been throwing up and it's just been bad."

Per Kim, her husband's sickness continued on as well. In regard to her test results, Khloe said it could take over a week as "everything's so backed up."

"They don't want me going near True," the Good American mogul noted. "Thank god Tristan's in town."