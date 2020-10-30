RHOP Sneak Peek: Is Wendy Osefo Gossiping About Karen Huger?

The Grand Dame will not be gossiped about.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant reveals to Karen Huger what Wendy Osefo said about her. As Gizelle details it, Wendy claims Karen bailed her husband Ray out with her personal money.

"She said that you had to kind of bail Ray out with your money," Gizelle informs Karen. "And that was kind of stressful for you."

At first, Karen looks taken aback by this bit of gossip. However, Robyn Dixon reminds Karen that she expressed this sentiment during a bonding moment at Monique Samuels' lake house.

"Ok, that makes sense," Karen notes. "I said, 'I soldiered up for Ray.' That is why we are where we are today. Thank god, and it's in our rearview mirror."

Rather than dropping the subject, Gizelle once more brings up Wendy's stance on the situation.

"She felt like it was kind of a stressful thing for you," she adds. "Because you wanted the money back from him."