Here's Where Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Really Stand After Latest Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to put the friend in friendly exes.

Earlier this week, pop culture fans started freaking out after the pair shared several sweet pictures together from Kim Kardashian's birthday trip.

Before speculating that these two are ready to give their romantic relationship another chance, one source told E! News that it's simply not the case.

"Scott and Kourtney have come a long way," the insider exclusively shared with E! News. "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever. They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."

The pair is "bonded for life" as they continue to raise Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5, in Southern California. They also are committed to having a healthy relationship for the sake of their three children.