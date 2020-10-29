Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Answered Our Prayers and Will Play Sisters in New Netflix Movie

Golden Globe winners Awkwafina and Sandra Oh will star in a new Netflix movie about estranged sisters from the writer of the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 29, 2020 8:00 PMTags
Sandra OhCelebritiesNetflixAwkwafina
Related: Awkwafina's Message for Dad After Golden Globe Win: "This Happened"

Oh, this is great news!

Fresh off their historic Golden Globe winsKilling Eve star Sandra Oh is teaming up with The Farewell's Awkwafina for the Netflix movie we never knew we needed. Written by Jen D'Angelo—who is currently penning the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel—the upcoming movie centers on a "lonely recluse" whose estranged "train wreck" sister decides to repair their relationship by getting her a slot on her favorite game show. Thus far, the film is untitled, though calling it the Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Dream Project seems fitting for now!

The upcoming Netflix flick, which is produced by Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions, will be the first time that the stars appear on screen together, but clearly, it's been a long time coming. Sandra wrote about the Crazy Rich Asians star for TIME in 2019, when Awkwafina was honored on the 2019 TIME 100 Next list.

photos
What's Coming to Netflix in November 2020

"The last time I saw Awkwafina, we were eating burgers at Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu's house after the Critics' Choice Awards," Sandra wrote in TIME. "I cannot express how pleased I am to see her meteoric rise. I'm not surprised because she is a complete original. There are so many things I can point to: Her timing. Her beautiful, melancholic face. And her unforgettable voice."

 

Michael Kovac/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Prince Azim of Brunei Dead at 38: Look Back at His Star-Studded Life

2

Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 Before It Sells Out!

3

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Ring

The love is mutual. In March 2019, Awkwafina shared how excited she was for Sandra to host Saturday Night Live

"11 yr old me woulda stood in the rain outside 30 rock for this too," the comedian tweeted in response to the news that Sandra would host the March 30, 2019 episode. "Queen Sandra Oh !!"

Fans, friends, and now (onscreen) sisters: Awkwafina and Sandra really are a match made in Hollywood heaven.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Azim of Brunei Dead at 38: Look Back at His Star-Studded Life

2

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Ring

3

Cardi B Fires Back at Racist Response to Her Birkin Handbags

4
Exclusive

Here’s Where Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Really Stand

5

Why the Real Winner of BB Is America’s Favorite Houseguest