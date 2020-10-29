Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Married in Intimate Ceremony

Related : Scarlett Johansson Talks Real Life Inspiration Behind "Marriage Story"

It might not be the weekend, but it's time for an update: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married!

On Thursday, Oct. 29, Meals on Wheels America confirmed that the actress and Saturday Night Live star are officially newlyweds. "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the organization shared to Instagram. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica."

Additionally, the non-profit made quite the punny joke by sharing a picture of the Staten Island Ferry with the saying, "Jost Married," emblazoned across the top.

