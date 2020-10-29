Would a Bachelorette Ever Do the Proposing? Chris Harrison Hopes So

We're on season 16 of The Bachelorette and somehow we're still waiting for the girl to get down on one knee and propose to the guy.
Something has always felt strange about the way seasons of The Bachelorette end—a woman is in control the entire time, handing out roses and making all the decisions, but it's still up to a man to propose at the end? That has never made sense to us, so when we talked to host Chris Harrison about his new line of rings with Manly Bands, we asked him if he could ever envision a time when that wasn't the case.
"I would love that," he said. "I always find it interesting—and you call it a double standard, call it a tradition, I don't know what it is, but at the end of The Bachelorette, the women have always allowed and decided that they wanted the man to propose to them."
"I get it," he continued. "It's a traditional thing. I would love someday for the woman to take charge, and she gets down on one knee, and she pulls out a Chris Harrison collection line ring and delivers the proposal. Why not, right? We talk about equality, we talk about all these things, and I get it—at the end of the day, there are certain traditions that we love. It's not a bad thing, but maybe someday that will that will be a part of the show. I would love to be there for that moment."
Chris is also hoping that his line of rings inspires men to have a little more fun with their fashion.
"I definitely see a time—and we'll see if this starts a trend—where guys have multiple rings," he said. "I've been wearing these rings, you know for quite a while now and when I get dressed up, if I'm going to a rose ceremony or I'm going to an event, I put on a certain ring. When I'm hanging around the house or I'm going out to get a burger, I put on a different ring. I think there is a time where guys will pick out a ring for the occasion. Why not? We change purses, we change clothes, we change all these other things. Why wouldn't you put on a ring for the occasion?"
Chris' line even includes a rose gold ring called "The Rose," just for the Bachelor fans, but of course he's partial to the one called "The Host." Hit play above to hear more about how the line came about!
Currently, Chris is staying in Pennsylvania to film Matt James' season of The Bachelor. It's chilly and the coronavirus pandemic is still an issue, but the host says things are going swimmingly. Check out his update in the second video above!
The Bachelorette will air Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.