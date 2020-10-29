Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are One Step Closer to Marriage as They Finalize Their Wedding Date

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are one step closer to saying "I do."

The Selling Sunset star announced on Wednesday, Oct. 28 that she and the Flip or Flop celeb have finalized when and where they'll exchange vows. "YES!!!!!! Legit just locked in a wedding date and location!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple. "Take some guesses below!!! Future Mr. and Mrs."

As for the exact day and venue, those details have yet to be revealed, although, Tarek did narrow down a few possibilities during his recent interview with Daily Pop. "We're down to California or Mexico, so two locations," he said earlier this month, "and we're thinking either May or October."

The two are certainly in full planning mode. In addition to securing the date and venue, Heather has found her dress, rehearsal ensemble and wedding planner. As for whether the celebration will be televised, Tarek suggested they may keep the cameras away.

"We filmed the proposal and it was spectacular and it was a special moment," the HGTV star told Daily Pop. "When it comes to the wedding, right now, we're leaning towards not filming it just because we don't want any distractions. But who knows? I don't know."