Watch Kelly Ripa Hilariously Address That Photo of Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa stopped by Thursday, Oct. 29's Daily Pop, and of course, E!'s Justin Sylvester couldn't miss his opportunity to ask the talk show host about her recent Instagram post that left the Internet buzzing for days!

In case you somehow missed it, Kelly shared a series of Halloween throwbacks on Friday, Oct. 23; one of which showed her husband Mark Consuelos dressed in a very tight patrol uniform from the TV series CHiPs.

"As it turns out, that was quite a controversy that I didn't realize I had put out into the universe!" Kelly said on Daily Pop. "Because I just put a bunch of pictures that I thought were cute. I was like 'Oh, these are all great.'"

Fans commenting on Kelly's post didn't necessarily disagree—they were just enamored with a very particular part of the photo of Mark: his bulge.

She continued, "It was like a Halloween memories [post], so it was like, my kids were little, blah, blah, blah, and I was like, 'Oh, Bruce and Mark! I remember when they were CHiPs.' Who knew that I wasn't—you know...listen, I'm married to him!"