Lauren Jauregui Opens Up About Those "Traumatizing" Rumors About Her and Camila Cabello

Lauren Jauregui is addressing "uncomfortable" rumors about her and Camila Cabello.

The "Expectations" artist appeared on the Oct. 28 episode of En La Sala with Becky G and spoke out about Fifth Harmony fans shipping her and her former bandmate. "People thought Camila and I were, like, into each other and that made me so uncomfortable. Like, disgustingly uncomfortable," Jauregui said. "Because I was queer, but she was not."

The 24-year-old singer then said these rumors made her feel "like a predator."

"It made me feel like a predator because of the types of clips people would put together and the types of stories people would write and that type of stuff," she continued. "I was always the aggressor, and I was always the one turning her and I was always the one who was, like, the 'masculine' energy in the scenario. And it made me very uncomfortable because that's not how I identify. And that's not to say, that that's wrong to identify like that….But I did not identify that way and I also did not have that connection with her."