Submitted for Approval: Are You Afraid of the Dark?'s 18 Spookiest Secrets

Consider this meeting of the Midnight Society officially in session.

If you were a kid in the '90s then the chances are pretty high that you definitely spent at least one night with the lights on in your bedroom after tuning into an episode of Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The Canadian horror anthology series debuted on Nickelodeon in the early '90s as The Twilight Zone for kids and launched the careers of Happy Endings' Elisha Cuthbert and Sweet Magnolia's JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

The show aired seven seasons before putting out its campfire for good in 2000—until a whole new generation of Nickelodeon viewers were inducted into the Midnight Society when the network brought the cult classic back from the dead in 2019. Dark? was an immediate hit and earned a second season renewal.

But did you know the original Are You the Dark? was this close to never seeing the light of day? Or that one of Hollywood's top leading men was almost the show's star?