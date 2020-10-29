Big Brother: All Stars Crowned a Winner—But Fans Are Losing It Over America’s Favorite Houseguest

Related : Julie Chen Tells All on "Celebrity Big Brother" Stars

You gotta hand it to CBS: It delivered one of the most engrossing Big Brother finales in recent memory.

After 85 days of competition, plenty of COVID-19 tests, and all the times Julie Chen promised to "expect the unexpected," season 22 of Big Brother: All Stars came to a close on Tuesday, Oct. 28 as the jury voted to crown the winner of that coveted $500,000 prize. During the two-hour finale, top-three contestants Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo and Nicole Franzel participated in two live HOH (Head of Household) competitions that secured their fate in the game.

So what went down? Since Nicole had won the first leg of HOH comps in the penultimate episode, the second faceoff was between Enzo and Cody, which featured a challenge that involved swinging pig heads (oh, this game) and a balance beam. Cody swiftly beat Enzo, preparing him to go head-to-head against Nicole for a memory quiz. Given the comp beast that he is, Cody unsurprisingly defeated Nicole, granting him the authority to choose who'd get to sit next to him as final two.