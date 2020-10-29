Khloe Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Trip

Amid the heat her sister Kim Kardashian is catching for her luxury birthday getaway, Khloe Kardashian wants her to focus on the "beautiful" experience.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Oct. 29, Khloe addressed the criticism the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is facing after organizing a celebratory trip for upwards of 25 people—per Khloe—at a time when countries are facing renewed lockdowns to halt the spread of the virus.
When asked about the flack Kim is now facing, Khloe told Ellen, "I haven't heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town or—I don't really know the extent of it."
"This year is a frustrating year—I get it," she acknowledged. "I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it's her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing."
True Thompson's mom defended the trip, explaining how it was both safe and beneficial to the workers who hosted the group. "Being there, like with all the precautions and everything that we took and being there and how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it and how so many people said that we were their first party or guest that they've had in months and what it's done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family," she said. "Just hearing those messages when we were there—we felt really good and we felt so safe and we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."
According to a source, Kim chartered the Crystal Luxury Jet to fly guests privately to a tropical location. "They had multiple events to celebrate Kim turning 40," the source said, noting celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss brought the festivities to fruition. "It was a mix of family, old friends and newer friends and they took over the entire private island for an incredible week of activities."
In one of several Instagram posts about the celebration, Kim recalled, "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more."
Khloe, too, gushed about the memories. "It was such a beautiful experience," she told Ellen, "and I want Kim to focus on just how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody. I don't want that to overshadow all the greatness that happened."
The reality star also seemingly cleared up speculation around Kylie Jenner's absence on the trip. A source previously told E! News the beauty mogul was in Houston with daughter Stormi Webster and ex Travis Scott.
"Kylie did not go," Khloe confirmed. "She had some work stuff."
Khloe, who was diagnosed with coronavirus early on in the pandemic, also recalled the "heart-wrenching" experience of being separated from her daughter for 16 days. "I don't care how beautiful of a place you have," she said. "Being taken away from your child for that long—because I couldn't be around my daughter—that was the most heart-wrenching thing."