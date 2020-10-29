Lorde Photographed for the First Time in Over a Year During Rare Public Outing With Justin Warren

Look! It's Lorde!

The 23-year-old singer was spotted in a rare public outing on Monday, Oct. 26. The two-time Grammy winner was photographed going for a walk with Justin Warren in Auckland, New Zealand. The Melodrama star wore a black ensemble with a red floral print and tied a light blue shirt around her waist. She accessorized her look with a cap, sunglasses, gold chain and sneakers. One of the photos seemed to show the two kissing during their walk along the waterfront.

This marked the first time Lorde had been photographed in public in more than a year. The last time paparazzi snapped a photo of the artist was when she was seen arriving at Los Angeles International Airport back in April 2019. The last time she was photographed out in public with Justin was in March 2019.

The music executive has shot down romance rumors in the past. "Ella and I have worked together for years and we're good friends," he told the New Zealand Herald in 2016, referring to the "Team" star by her real name. "Any rumors of us being 'a pair' are ridiculous. Ella has a really busy year ahead of her and we'll be spending more time together as plans for the next Lorde record unfold."