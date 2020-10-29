Bette Midler Just Revealed a Major Detail About the Hocus Pocus Reunion

Let the Sanderson sisters put a spell on you.
During an Oct. 28 virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the iconic Bette Midler gushed about the 1993 film Hocus Pocus' cultural impact.
"It was a picture that started off a little bit sleepy, but somehow it found its niche and it became kind of a cult classic and now it's everywhere," the actress mused. "I mean, I wish I had a nickel for every time someone turned out in a Winifred Sanderson costume."
She continued, "But, now it's a cult classic and now after 27 years the two girls—Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker—and I have reunited for this one night only Hulaween extravaganza."
The award-winning star hinted that the "mock-umentary," titled "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover," is "more than just a Zoom call". She also confirmed that there's an entirely new script so fans will experience the fictional witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson—played by Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy, respectively—alive (and very confused) in 2020!
The Hello, Dolly! star called the consistent interest and years-long love of Hocus Pocus "rewarding" given she and her co-witches had "so much fun making it" back in the day. And now everyone can relive the ghostly magic.
The special virtual event is replacing Bette's annual "Hulaween" costume gala, organized by her non-profit organization New York Restoration Project (NYRP). Typically the event is closed to the public, however, since it's a virtual event, all the ghoulies and gals can partake in the festivities with the stars from home for only $10.
The cast of the mock-umentary extravaganza will include Adam Lambert, Meryl Streep, Sarah Silverman, Jennifer Hudson, Kenan Thompson, Glenn Close (in all her Cruella De Vil glory) and many more.
Bette noted that there will be a lot of "effects and surprises," so fans of all ages will truly have a memorable time.
