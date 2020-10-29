Read Gigi Hadid's Heartfelt Letter to Loved Ones Who Sent "Generous" Baby Gifts

Gigi Hadid is showing her gratitude for the "generous" baby gifts she and Zayn Malik have received.
It's been just over a month since the supermodel and the former One Direction star welcomed their first child together. Now, the 25-year-old is sending a heartfelt message to her loved ones for the "beautiful" presents.
"I just want to put out there...while I have the time, that when I do thank you's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks,'" Gigi began her letter, shared to Instagram Story. "I am overwhelmed with the many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love—and I will slowly probably share them."
"BUT thank you cards are on their way," she noted. "If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!"
Gigi went on to acknowledge "we are so blessed" and thanked everyone for their support.
"If you have sent something, even a message, thank you," she concluded her letter. "I love you."
Over the past few weeks, Gigi has shared a few items sent to her baby girl, including adorable "Zigi's Girl" onesies from Tan France.
In September, the couple's newborn, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed, also received a pink satin blanket from her "auntie" Taylor Swift. And who could forget the adorable Versace outfit from "auntie" Donatella Versace?
Since welcoming their daughter, Gigi and Zayn have been staying at her family farm in Pennsylvania. "They feel peaceful staying there for now," a source recently shared with E! News. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."
On Oct. 24, Gigi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at home along with an important voting message. "I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me," she began, "for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate."