Chris Harrison Reacts to Tayshia Adams’ Iconic Bachelorette Entrance and Clare Crawley Criticism

Tayshia Adams is finally here, and boy did she make a splash.

The second Bachelorette of 2020 made her very first appearance at the very end of Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette—an episode that Chris Harrison calls the "greatest episode we've ever produced"—and it was a true grand entrance. Tayshia emerged from the pool like some sort of water goddess or, as we we can't stop describing it, a contestant in the opening credits of Love Island. It was a moment designed to both jar you and let you know that the show is ready to embrace all those reports and rumors that have been everywhere for the past few months.

"There was a massive easter egg dropped at the end of this last episode," Chris confirmed in an interview with E! News to promote his new line of rings with Manly Bands. "It was something that we debated a lot—what we will do, when we will do it, how we will do it. And we thought something very abrupt and something just very jarring would be perfect and also something that was a bit of a tip of the cap to famous movie moments like Phoebe Cates in Fast Times and Halle Berry and the rising from the ocean, or getting out of the pool. So there was there was this very large easy easter egg for people to see, and we just wanted a slap in the face to Bachelor Nation of, we're leaning into this now we know where this is going. Buckle your seat belts, you're in for a wild ride."