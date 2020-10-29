Why Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Fans Are Shipping Them All Over Again

Everyone is still trying to keep up with... Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.
After all of these years, fans can't help but swoon over the former couple. There's no secret the duo has remained close following their breakups over the years, especially to co-parent their three kids—Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.
However, the reality TV personalities made their millions of followers go wild after uploading several Instagram photos to each of their accounts. "selfie selfie," the Poosh founder simply shared on Wednesday, Oct. 28, alongside two images that showed her and Scott enjoying a bike ride at the beach.
As for Scott's post? He added something more cheeky, writing, "Working on my night moves."
Along with his caption, he uploaded an interesting snapshot that showed him hugging a mystery woman at the beach. While it wasn't clear who he was with, Scott's fans assumed he was with Kourtney as she posted her Instagram hours earlier.
Naturally, their followers gushed over their hangout and started shipping them all over again. "Please be back together," one user commented, with someone else chiming in, "Ok I'm really here for this!"
Another quipped, "THE LORD AND HIS LADY."
Tagging Kourtney, one user responded, "Girl, marry him!! Life is too short to regret not doing it. Please say yes when the day comes." Another follower replied more bluntly, "JUST GO BACK WITH KOURTNEY, MARRY HER AND GO FOR BABY NUMBER 4."
Kourtney's Instagram was also flooded with comments. "So you guys are back together," one fan asked, with another writing, "please save 2020 with this relationship."
"Get back together already," another person shared. Someone else added, "STOP PLAYING WITH OUR EMOTIONS."
The best comment of all was summed up with a famous Kris Jenner quote. "Kris Jenner once said, this is a case for the FBI."
At this time, both Kourtney and Scott have yet to publicly address their fans' reactions. In recent days, the two have been spending a lot more time together. In fact, the duo celebrated Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday on a tropical getaway.
Despite fans shipping the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars, it appears they are both enjoying the single life. Back in May, Scott and Sofia Richie decided to call it quits after nearly three years together. He was spotted hanging out with model Bella Banos in Malibu, Calif. earlier this month.
The Poosh founder has been single for quite some time.
Only time will tell if they decided to rekindle their romance. Until then, there's plenty of throwback Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes to binge-watch.