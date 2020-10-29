The Baby-Sitters Club Cast Recreates Iconic Theme Song While Announcing Season 2 Renewal

Related : Popular '90s Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

Finally some good news: The Baby-Sitters Club is back in business for a season two.

The teenage cast revealed the renewal with a karaoke video of themselves lip-syncing to the show's theme song, "Say Hello To Your Friends," made famous by the TV series in 1990.

In the clip out on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the actresses changed the lyrics from "You can always count on me and I can count on you/ Good times, bad times, in between, my friends will see me through" to be "You can always count on me and I can count on you/ Good times, bad times, in between, and we'll be getting a season two."

At the end, star Shay Rudolph (who plays Stacey McGill) made the big announcement even more official by screaming out, "We're getting a season two!"

The Netflix cast also includes Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Xochitl Gomez (Dawn Schafer) and Alicia Silverstone, though the Clueless icon didn't appear in the renewal vid.