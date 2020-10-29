See How Jennifer Lopez and More Celeb's Families Celebrate the Holidays in Coach

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan and more of your favorite celebs are rocking Coach with their families in the brand's 2020 holiday campaign, themed "holiday is where you find it."
With the unexpected events of 2020, holding close to your family is as important as ever this holiday season, and you can steal these celeb's photoshoot looks below. Plus, you can score $100 off in December when you spend $400 or more at Coach by Nov. 1 using the code SAVE100.
This heartwarming campaign also includes shoots with Kiko Mizuhara, Jeremy Lin, Camila Morrone, Megan Thee Stallion, Quincy, Yuna and Ramla Ali.
Shop everything you need for your celeb-approved family holiday photo in Coach below.
Beat Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas With Horse And Carriage Print
J.Lo rocks this bag in her family photo. You can wear it cross-body or by the chain strap.
Hitch Backpack With Horse And Carriage Print
Jordan holds this horse and carriage motif backpack in his family pic. It includes space for a laptop and much more.
Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag In Colorblock With Snakeskin Detail
Lopez had her hand in the design of this fall-ready shoulder bag with snakeskin details.
Cassie Crossbody 19
You'll get so much wear out of this mini pebbled leather crossbody that can also be carried by hand.
Kaitlin Bootie
We love the studs on the heels and the buckled strap of these booties. They have a leg-elongating pointed toe.
Short Shearling Jacket
How cozy yet edgy does this shearling jacket look? It has leather details as well.
Horse And Carriage Tie Neck Sweater
Enter: the perfect holiday card sweater. It comes in a festive red and ties at the neck.
