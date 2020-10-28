Where Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González’s Romance Stands After That Cabo Getaway

Summer fling don't mean a thing, and it seems that Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González's short-lived romance didn't last beyond the summer.
Back in June, the couple took a picturesque five-day trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they supposedly "couldn't keep their hands off of each other." Timothée and Eiza flew on a private jet along with another couple, and were later spotted kissing on a lounge chair during their tropical getaway.
But come fall, things have changed and the pair are over sooner than they began.
A source exclusively tells E! News that Eiza hasn't been with Timothée for a while now. "They weren't together for long, just that Cabo trip," the insider adds.
Another source says that during a recent interaction with Eiza, she didn't mention Timothée and "seemed single." *Le sigh*
The Dune star broke his silence on social media on Aug. 7 by posting a mask selfie and later quoting Bob Dylan by tweeting, "he not busy being born is busy dying."
Before the hookup with Eiza, Timothée was clear that he and ex Lily-Rose Depp had gone their separate ways after a year of dating. In April, the 24-year-old actor was labeled as "currently single" during an interview with Vogue magazine.
In retrospect, the Little Women star has some regrets about his relationship with Lily-Rose, namely those absolutely wild kissing photos that were captured during the couple's trip to Italy.
Timothée said he was "feeling embarrassed" about the yacht makeout sesh that happened in September 2019, even though "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life."
Eiza might be able to empathize with the breakup, as she split up with her boyfriend of five months, Josh Duhamel, in 2018 over conflicting schedules.
So you heard it here, folks, Timothée and Eiza are single once again.