The Conners's Michael Fishman Speaks Out About His Son Larry's Fatal Overdose

Actor Michael Fishman is opening up about his son's tragic death for the first time.
The Conners star discussed the loss of his youngest child, Larry, in a candid interview with Tamron Hall on her eponymous talk show on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
In June 2020, Larry passed away following an accidental drug overdose. And when asked how the star knew "Larry was struggling with drug abuse," Michael explained, "It wasn't so much a struggle for him. People try things over time and that wasn't really an issue overall."
"He moved to a house in transition after living with his sister for a little while, and he tried drugs that turned out to be bad drugs that multiple people had a very serious reaction," he continued. "I came to Larry, maybe later than I wish I could. And I think for parents, you wish you had more time. You don't always get the time that you want."
The 39-year-old star said he felt ready to share his son's story as a way to help others going through the same thing.
"It's this combination of trying to find a way to help my kids grieve, and go through that process and to model positive behavior. A couple years ago, I probably would have never shared this, to be honest with you," he expressed. "But if... one other person can relate... If it can help you talk to your kids in some way, if it opens up a dialogue where you just listen..."
He added, "The really important part is that you're brave enough to admit when you struggle and that you need help or that you aren't strong."
At the time of his son's death, the Roseanne alum said he was in the process of adopting Larry after meeting his sister.
"I think he chose me...," the actor told Tamron. "I have two biological children from a previous marriage, and at the end of that marriage, I met his older sister, Camille. A friend of mine kind of said, 'She needs some support and guidance and mentorship.'"
Michael explained they all "became this family unit," alongside his two children—Isabelle and Aaron—who he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Briner.
While this marks the first time Michael has publicly discussed his son's passing, he paid tribute to Larry on National Son's Day last month.
"Always in my heart," he captioned his post on Sept. 29, alongside a series of family photos.
In mid-June, the actor celebrated Father's Day with a heartwarming post that read, "#kids are a #gift that teach us, that #inspire us, and #humble us. Your #heart will open in new ways, #love becomes more powerful than any words."
"Every moment spent together is irreplaceable," he continued. "I love my kids! My oldest is my #humor my older son my #guide my younger #son #truth and my youngest, she is my rock, my #motivation and my reminder to be better each day."