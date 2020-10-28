Jennifer Lopez Recalls Having to "Convince" Producers to Cast Her in The Wedding Planner

Related : Jennifer Lopez Defends Romantic Comedies

It's hard to imagine a world where Jennifer Lopez didn't star in The Wedding Planner.

At the time, the romantic comedy starring the singer and Matthew McConaughey was a hit, opening at No. 1 in the box office.

The premiere also coincided with the release of J. Lo's sophomore album, J.Lo, a chart-topper in its own respect.

But, in a discussion with her business partner and agent, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, for Variety's Power of Women Conversations presented by Lifetime, Jennifer says none of that would've happened if she hadn't convinced director Adam Shankman to take a chance on her.

She explains that prior to taking on the lead role in The Wedding Planner her experience consisted of roles she describes as "the maid, the Rosie Perez type roles, the dishwasher, the this, the that."

Jennifer continues, "I had to kind of break out of that and convince somebody to put me in the first romantic comedy, which I think was The Wedding Planner."