Sarah Jessica Parker Marks Son James’ 18th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Sarah Jessica Parker has an adult son! The Sex and the City star honored her son James on his 18th birthday by unearthing some new photos.

She wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 28, "My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old. I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming."

Sarah continued, "My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead."

The "Mama" finished by expressing how proud she is of James for voting in the Nov. 3 election. "Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so," the 55-year-old actress said.

The sweet, never-before-seen photos showed SJP lifting up her baby in the kitchen. Others showed James bundled up ready for winter, running through a grassy meadow, walking hand-in-hand with mom on a cliff side and jumping on a bed in his jammies.