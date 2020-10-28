Mariska Hargitay Surprises New Yorkers Waiting in Line to Vote With Sweet Treats

Related : Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order"

Supporting democracy is sweet—especially if you happen to run into Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the actress surprised New Yorkers waiting in line to vote outside of the Madison Square Garden polling location. Mariska brought along cookies from Milk Bar, the popular NYC sweet shop famous for its unique flavors.

"We all know this election is incredibly important, which is why I wanted to show up to support my fellow New Yorkers," said Mariska in a statement. "Lines are long and people are waiting for hours to exercise their civic duty, so I wanted to surprise some voters at MSG with a little pick me up – it was the least I could do. I'm thankful that sports teams and venues have opened their doors this year to make safe, socially-distanced early voting a reality for so many Americans. It's critical all of us make our voices heard."