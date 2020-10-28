Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Suicide Attempt in First Interview

Related : Tamar Braxton Speaks Out After Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton is ready to talk.

The 43-year-old former star of WE tv's Braxton Family Values revealed on The Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday, Oct. 28, that she had contemplated suicide long before she acted on it.

"Were you at home at the time?" host Tamron Hall asked Braxton. "Did you take pills?"

After looking at the camera for several seconds and taking a deep breath, Braxton said, "It's so hard to say, Tamron, because I feel like there's a responsibility for- you know, I call them family, my fans, who watch. I don't want to give any examples. But what I will say is, that was my lowest point of life."

When asked if she had ever tried to take her own life before, Braxton said, "I'm just going to be a hundred percent. There has been a time where I wanted to."

Hall said, "But this was the first time you acted on it."

Braxton replied, "Yeah."

In mid-July, Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso found her unconscious in the Los Angeles hotel room where they had been staying. A source told E! News at the time that she had been drinking and had also taken medication. Adefeso called 911 and she was hospitalized. After regaining consciousness and receiving treatment, Braxton was later transferred to a mental health facility.