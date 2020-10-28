See Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Sweet Birthday Tributes to Caitlyn Jenner

Related : Caitlyn Jenner on Daughter Kylie's Wildly Successful Line

Happy birthday, Caitlyn Jenner!

The Olympic gold medalist turns 71 today, Wednesday, Oct. 28, and her daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner both took to social media with heartfelt tribute posts and a flurry of pictures.

Kylie posted two photos to her Instagram Story, the first of which appeared to be a recent selfie of the father-daughter duo. "happy birthday @caitlynjenner," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, adding a white heart emoji. "love you so much."

Making the post even sweeter, Kylie also featured a number of GIFs, including one that read "#1 Dad."

Kendall went the nostalgic route, sharing throwback pics of her and Caitlyn from throughout her childhood and some iconic throwbacks of Caitlyn herself.

"happy birthday dad @caitlynjenner!" Kendall captioned a black and white snapshot of Caitlyn sporting cheeky Daisy Dukes.

The model continued on another photo; this one showing Caitlyn holding an adorable toddler-sized Kendall, writing, "love you!"