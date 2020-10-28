Adele Reveals Her True Relationship Status Amid Skepta Romance Rumors

Related : Adele Teases Her "Saturday Night Live" Comeback

Adele is setting the record straight about her relationship status.

Following her unforgettable Saturday Night Live monologue, the "Hello" singer took to Instagram on Oct. 28 to clear up those Skepta rumors.

"Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are," she wrote. "Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show!"

She added, "I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween!"

The star ended the heartwarming caption with, "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year [black heart emoji]." Clearly, this answers all those relationship questions.