Watch Thalía and Sofia Reyes Bond on Set of Their “Tick Tock” Video in Latin Music Queens Finale

The first season of Facebook Watch's Latin Music Queens is officially coming to and end—and the three stars of the show are gearing up to give fans a pretty sweet treat.

As viewers already know, the reality show follows Thalía, Sofia Reyes and Farina, three bold and unapologetically Latina artists who open up about their private lives and what it's like to be Latina in the music industry. And in a sneak peek at the Thursday, Oct. 29 finale, it's Thalia and Sofia who share a behind-the-scenes heart to heart.

The clip finds them on the set of the music video for "Tick Tock."

"You're the kind of girl that's such a perfectionist and such a hard worker. And I just love that. And I admire you and I respect you," Thalía tells Sofia while speaking English and Spanish. "I know this project is gonna end soon, but I wanna tell you from my heart, I really love you."