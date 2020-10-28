Nicole Kidman Reveals Why Her and Keith Urban’s Kids Don't Have Instagram Accounts

Related : Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Posts Blue Hair Selfie

Nicole Kidman revealed her gripe with social media and surely many parents can relate to her sentiments.

During an October interview with ITV's daytime talk show Loose Women, The Undoing star confessed to not being technologically savvy enough to allow her and Keith Urban's two children to have their own social media accounts.

"Because I'm not very techie myself so it's very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it and not have them—I won't let them be on Instagram," she explained. "I won't let them—you know and I have a 12-year-old right now who's chomping at the bit wanting to like get into all that and I'm like, ‘No, no no.'"

The multi-Golden Globe winner called the social media conversation a "constant push/pull" and added, "I would say a lot of parents would say the same thing. Am I right?"

The actress and country music star share two children together—Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 9, and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 12.