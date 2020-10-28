Candiace Dillard Reveals Whether She'd Return to RHOP If Monique Samuels Does

Season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac is far from over, but Candiace Dillard Bassett is already worried about the reunion.

As RHOP fans are surely aware, much of this season has revolved around the Bravo personality's physical altercation with Monique Samuels, which took place on Sept. 27's episode.

Candiace has since been open about how "embarrassing" the incident was, but on the latest iteration of E!'s Just the Sip podcast, she got more candid than ever about not just the fight, but the aftermath, the impending reunion and even her future on RHOP.

"This affected me on a psychological level and it f--ked me up mentally so bad. And it's not even the fight," Candiace told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "People are like, you're milking this, you're being dramatic...It's not even the fight."

"It's everything that happened after, knowing that you are allowing this narrative to continue to be perpetuated when you know the truth," Candiace added, referring to the notion that she provoked Monique during their confrontation. "People holding cameras, people that edit footage have told us what happened and you are still dying on this hill that I was provoking you and I was threatening you and I threw wine on you and I threw a glass on you. I even heard I threw a bottle at her."