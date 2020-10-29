Dua Lipa Wants to Give Fans a "Massive Hug" to Celebrate Her 2020 PCAs Nominations

It's her time to shine!
Dua Lipa is having a very successful year for her music. The singer and fashion trendsetter in her own right is nominated for not one, not two, not three, but FOUR 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this year for her incredible music. She's up for the Female Artist of 2020, the Song of 2020, Album of 2020 and Music Video of 2020.
To celebrate, she's starting by thanking her fans for getting her this far. E! caught up with the singer and asked if she had a special message for those who voted her in for all of the categories.
She shared, "I wanna say thank you so much. I mean, because of you, you're listening to the music and supporting me and being there for me, it's the reason why these nominations are even there and they exist and it feels so nice to be recognized."
Its been a long year for everyone, and you have to celebrate the wins when you can. Which might be why the "Break My Heart" singer wants to wrap her fans in a giant group hug.
"I'm so grateful for all the love and support. It really means the world to me," she continued. "I wish I could see you all in person and just give you all a massive hug because I'm so happy and over the moon so thank you!"
You can watch more of E!'s interview with Dua today on Daily Pop! Then, don't forget to tune into the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. to see all of your favorite stars in action.
And don't miss Dua perform at the 2020 American Music Awards airing Nov. 22 on ABC.