What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for Halloween Weekend

Happy Halloween! What better way to celebrate than by spending all weekend in front of a screen? Wait, what's that? You're already over the spooky holiday and are ready for the most wonderful time of the year? Well, how about streaming a Christmas movie loud enough for the whole house to hear?
This weekend is an interesting one, considering it's the last day of October and the first day of November, a metaphor for the fine line for holiday lovers between Halloween and Christmas. So for this week's guide to binge-watching, we decided to give you the best of both worlds.
Included in our round-up are scary new offerings from Netflix and Amazon, as well as a new take on an iconic witch movie. But we're also offering up Netflix's first Christmas movie of the season and a few early presents from Hallmark Channel and Lifetime. See, sometimes the universe does give with both hands. And don't worry Scrooges, there are a few options for you, too.
Here's what to watch this weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 1:
If You Are the Weirdo, Mister: Get ready to meet the new generation of high school witches in Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy. Lourdes (Zoey Luna), Frankie (Gideon Adlon), Tabby (Lovie Simone) and Lily (Cailee Spaeny) are our Gen-Z version of Nancy, Bonnie, Rochelle and Sarah, the 1996 cult film's coven of seriously cool goth-chic spellcasters. Zoe Lister-Jones directed this remake-but-really-more-of-a-sequel treat that is the perfect Halloween weekend watch. (Where to Watch: Available for purchase)
If You Forced Your Child Or a Friend or Family Member's Kid to Dress Like Baby Yoda: LOL, as if we didn't make our two-year-old nephew wear an uncomfortable headpiece for hours? Anyway...it's time to return to a galaxy far, far away with The Mandalorian's highly anticipated return. Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda, the breakout TV character of 2019, are back in (adorable) action as they search for the Child's kind after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. While just one episode with our precious by is far from enough, we'll take what we can get. (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You're Ready to Move Onto Christmas: Poor Thanksgiving, the forgotten middle child. It's just so sad to think...wait, a new holiday movie is already on Netflix?! Sorry Turkey Day, but we can't resist a slightly corny but always reliable seasonal rom-com, especially one starring Emma Roberts. The Scream Queens star fronts Holidate with Luke Bracey, playing fed-up platonic singles who make a pact to be each other's plus-ones for one year. Prepare yourselves for what we are about to reveal, but the non-couple starts to develop real feelings for each other during the charade. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Obsessed With All of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg's Movies: Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz fans rejoice, your favorite pair is back together and battling the supernatural the only way they know how: comedy. Frost and Pegg star in Truth Seekers, a TV series about a rag-tag team of part-time paranormal investigators who stream their adventures for all of the U.K. to see. Expect the duo's signature blend of horror and hilarity, with the scares doused in a generous portion of sarcasm. (Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video)
If You Don't Wanna Wait For Your Life to Be Over: Start coming up with your best Pacey vs. Dawson argument because every episode of Dawson's Creek is streaming and the only thing the Internet loves more than a meme about The Office is arguing over an epic love triangle. The iconic WB series that launched the careers of James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams—ever heard of them?—probably hasn't aged that well, which will make your rewatch (or first viewing, if you are a newbie) all the more nostalgic and fun.
Warning for longtime fans though: The original theme song, Paula Cole's "I Don't Want to Wait," will no longer be used. "Why, you ask?" Netflix wrote on Twitter. "Because the series ran into some rights issues after its six-season run, forcing new fans catching the show on DVD and streaming services to instead nod their heads to Jann Arden's 'Run Like Mad.'" Insert Crying Dawson .GIF here. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are Looking For Some New Horror Flicks: Why not close out spooky season with one, two or all three of Netflix's latest movies: Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, His House and The Day of The Lord? In the first, a group of technology-addicted teens are sent to a rehabilitation facility in the wilderness. Spoiler alert: Having no WiFi will be the least of their worries when a sinister force starts coming for them.
His House centers on a refugee couple attempting to start over after making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan. But their struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town are made even harder when they learn that an is evil lurking beneath the surface. Finally, The Day of the Lord follows a retired priest forced to confront his demons—literally—when an old friend asks him to exorcise his daughter. And we all know those always go so well! (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Need Some Early Christmas Cheer: Don't lie, you know you can't resist cozying up on the couch and indulging in a cheesy cable movie every so often. On Hallmark Channel, you've got two new options: Christmas With the Darlings starring Katrina Law and Carlo Marks on Saturday and One Royal Holiday, which features Aaron Tveit making his debut on the network, on Sunday. Gird your loins people, he plays a prince. (Where to Watch: Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel)
Over on Lifetime, there are three movies being released: Friday's A Crafty Christmas Romance, Saturday's Candy Cane Christmas (starring Beverley Mitchell) and Sunday's The Christmas Aunt, with Keshia Knight Pulliam playing the titular character. (Where to Watch: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. ET on Lifetime)